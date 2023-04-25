DepEd allows remote learning for public schools during extreme heat

The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday that they will allow public schools to shift to alternative delivery modes (ADMs) as extreme heat and power outages are being experienced in several parts of the country.

In a report from the Philippine News Agency, it mentioned that there are no adequate funds to install air conditioning in all classrooms despite having maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) in schools, according to DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa.

“Kaya po mariin naming pinapaalalahan ang ating mga school heads na kung hindi na po conducive ang learning environment sa mga paaralan nang dahil sa init ng panahon, maari po silang mag suspinde ng in-person at mag-implement ng ADMs,” he said.

According to the Federation of Parents-Teachers Association, the DepEd should consider putting up air conditioners in all classrooms instead of shifting to ADMs.

Additionally, the association said that the DepEd should not change the former school calendar when school breaks are effective every April to May.

Following calls from groups and legislators, especially after incidents of heat exhaustion in some schools, the DepEd remains to be studying and assessing the possible reverting of school breaks to the summer season.

For now, the DepEd suggests public schools to shift to ADMs, where students may continue their classes via online or modular.