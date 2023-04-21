UAE declares Friday as first day of Eid Al Fitr

The UAE moon-sighting committee has announced in a statement that today, April 21, Friday, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr, as the crescent moon was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening.

In a report from Emirates News Agency (WAM), Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, said that the committee succeeded in sighting the Shawwal month crescent on Thursday evening after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighboring countries.

Therefore, this declares that April 20 (Thursday) is the last day of Ramadan 1444, and that April 21 (Friday), is the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Residents in the UAE will get a four-day holiday to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.