Dubai Police chief urges public to abide by safety rules during Eid holidays

Courtesy: Dubai Police

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, has expressed in a statement on Thursday the Dubai Police’s wishes for everyone to rejoice and enjoy a happy holiday this Eid.

Along with this, he announced that the force will intensify patrolling on the internal and external roads of the Emirate, in markets, commercial areas, and crowded places during the holidays.

Al Marri has also affirmed the readiness of the General Command of Dubai Police to welcome the Islamic holiday, urging road users to exercise caution and care while driving to avoid traffic accidents and committing dangerous violations such as speeding, reckless driving, and overtaking from the road shoulder.

He called on road users, beachgoers, and those embarking on desert and marine trips to adhere to these rules “so as not to mar the joy of Eid with unexpected accidents.”

Al Marri has also reminded parents not to let their children out of sight to avoid any incident that would spoil the special occasion of Eid.

 

