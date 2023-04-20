Sharjah announces free public parking for Eid

Sharjah City Municipality has announced that the public parking in the emirate will be free during the Eid Al Fitr Holidays.

Residents in Sharjah will enjoy four or five days of free parking this year, starting on April 20 (Thursday), until Sunday or Monday, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival.

However, the free parking fees does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones, which can be located by looking out for the blue parking information boards.

