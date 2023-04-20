NewsTFT News

Japan visa: All UAE residents can now apply online

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has announced that all residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are required to obtain visas to visit Japan no longer have to go to consulate-general in Dubai or the embassy in Abu Dhabi, as they can now apply online for an eVisa.

In November 2022, authorities have announced the full visa waiver for UAE nationals, where they will be able to enter the Asian country without a visa. Now, the measure extends to all residents in the UAE.

Effective immediately, all foreign nationals who would otherwise be required a visa to visit Japan and who reside in the UAE, are now able to simply apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel to Japan.

To those who wish to apply for an online visa, you can follow these steps:

  1. Visit the dedicated website at JAPAN eVISA (https://www.evisa.mofa.go.jp) and log in

2. Upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant

3. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show the visa. However, no screenshots or printouts of the page will be accepted.

For further details on how to apply online, you can watch the online instructional video in their website.

This new measure has also been implemented in neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

eat bulaga

Tito, Vic, Joey to stay in ‘Eat Bulaga’

5 hours ago
Untitled design 18

UAE Ambassador leads distribution of food and clothes to underprivileged people in Metro Manila in part of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr projects

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 72

Teves says two high-ranking officials have ordered to kill him

5 hours ago
rta dubai taxi bus metro one photo

RTA announces metro, tram, bus timings during Eid Al Fitr holiday

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button