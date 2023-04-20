Japan visa: All UAE residents can now apply online

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) office in Dubai has announced that all residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are required to obtain visas to visit Japan no longer have to go to consulate-general in Dubai or the embassy in Abu Dhabi, as they can now apply online for an eVisa.

In November 2022, authorities have announced the full visa waiver for UAE nationals, where they will be able to enter the Asian country without a visa. Now, the measure extends to all residents in the UAE.

Effective immediately, all foreign nationals who would otherwise be required a visa to visit Japan and who reside in the UAE, are now able to simply apply online for a short-term stay visa for the purpose of tourism travel to Japan.

To those who wish to apply for an online visa, you can follow these steps:

Visit the dedicated website at JAPAN eVISA (https://www.evisa.mofa.go.jp) and log in

2. Upon successful submission, a digital confirmation visa will be sent to the applicant

3. When entering Japan immigration, the eVISA holder needs to simply log on to the Japan eVISA website and show the visa. However, no screenshots or printouts of the page will be accepted.

For further details on how to apply online, you can watch the online instructional video in their website.

This new measure has also been implemented in neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar.