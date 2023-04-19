Sheikh Mohammed announces personal donation of Dh250 million to ‘1 Billion Meals’ campaign

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced on Tuesday his personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary contributions worth Dh250 million to the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign.

The UAE Vice-President has expressed his gratitude to all the donors whose contributions have greatly supported the Ramadan food aid drive exceed its target in less than a month.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed said that “the outcome of the One Billion Meal Endowment Campaign has reached more than one billion and seventy-five million dirhams, in which more than 180 thousand people participated.”

مع خواتيم الشهر الفضيل وصلت حصيلة حملة وقف المليار وجبة لأكثر من مليار وخمسة وسبعين مليون درهم شارك فيها أكثر من 180 ألف شخص .. شكرنا وتقديرنا لجميع من ساهم في هذه الصدقة الجارية لشعب الإمارات … رمضان في الإمارات جميل بالخير .. وجميل بأهل الخير .. وجميل بقيم الخير التي رسخها… pic.twitter.com/dx7v2I2vGy — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 18, 2023

The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign bolsters the UAE’s contribution to global efforts aimed at eradicating hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

The campaign will continue to welcome donations throughout the year.

You can donate through the following channels:

Website: www.1billionmeals.ae

Call center: 800 9999

Bank transfers: Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802)

SMS: sending the word “Meal” to 1020 (du users) or to 1110 (Etisalat by e& users)

DubaiNow app: click on the “Donations” tab