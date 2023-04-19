Nepalese winner receives AED 20,000,000 as early Eid gift from Mahzooz while Filipino healthcare professional becomes AED 1,000,000 richer

Eid this year is certainly an unforgettable occasion for the Nepalese receptionist, as luck sided with Mahzooz to award him a massive AED 20,000,000 top prize.

The leading UAE weekly draw announces Padam as its latest multi-millionaire who made it big at the 124th weekly draw. The same draw also awarded AED 1,000,000 to Sherlon, the 6th guaranteed raffle prize winner following the draw’s recently launched prize structure.

With that, the total number of Mahzooz millionaires reaches 39 in just two years of operation.

To date, over AED 407,000,000 has been given away in prize money, to over 236,000 winners, cementing Mahzooz’s position as the leading weekly draw with the highest and most frequent pay-out in the region.

The two new millionaires were not the only ones who celebrated big on April 15th at the 124th weekly draw, as Aboobacker, another fortunate participant bagged the last Ramadan raffle prize of 400 g of Mahzooz gold coins, as part of the Golden Ramadan Draw.

“Padam is not our first multi-millionaire from Nepal. In 2022, we awarded AED 10,000,000 to a Nepalese expat. Mahzooz is very proud to be able to make a significant difference in our participants’ lives, especially those who come to the UAE with modest dreams of earning a few hundred dirhams as a monthly salary” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz at the press conference held to announce the winner.

“While credit is added instantly to the accounts of winners of small prizes, our multi-million winners receive their prize money in full, as soon as all customer detail verification is completed. For winners with modest income who are not used to handling large amounts of money, we encourage them to get a professional financial counsel which could potentially help them make sound business and financial decisions” he continued.

The AED 20,000,000 top prize winner’s life story was briefly shared during the press conference. Padam came to the UAE 23 years ago and has been working for the same employer since. Initially he started working as a house help and then became the employer’s personal driver. Padam has demonstrated great loyalty that, despite approaching his retirement age, he was offered the opportunity to work as an office receptionist for the same employer. Padam has also been loyal to Mahzooz, which in return, has rewarded him twice in the past for his loyalty! He won AED 350 with Mahzooz four months ago, but little did he know that this prize was a precedent for an even bigger reward of AED 20,000,000. He watches the live draw every Saturday, but he was busy on April 15th evening, so he did not realize he had won until he received a call from Mahzooz on Sunday. He initially mistook the call for a joke and did not take it seriously. However, while on the call, he thought of checking his Mahzooz account and was astounded to discover that in fact, he had won AED 20,000,000.

“I don’t have words to express how overjoyed I am. I never dreamt of owning such a large amount of money. I normally set aside AED35 every week to participate in Mahzooz, even if it means forsaking a meal or some groceries at times, because I knew this money will one day give me good returns” remarks the delighted family man.

Padam is still coming to terms with his big win, and he hasn’t decided yet how to spend his money. He knows for sure that he will utilize a portion of the windfall to cover his ailing wife’s medical expenses. He will also pay off his debts and save for his daughter’s future education.

When asked about his retirement plans, he confirmed wanting to settle down with his family in the UAE, therefore using a portion of his new fortune to buy a house. However, even after becoming a multi-millionaire, Padam expressed his desire to continue working for the same company that afforded him and his family a decent life for the past 23 years. Padam will also continue to participate in Mahzooz because it is thanks to Mahzooz that his life was transformed for the better.

Sherlon on the other side, Mahzooz’s sixth guaranteed raffle draw millionaire, who was also present at the press conference, had many reasons to rejoice his AED 1,000,000 fortune last Saturday. The 35-year-old father of a four-month-old infant who works as a radiographer at a private hospital in Dubai, has previously won AED 35 twice with Mahzooz.

“I found out I had won AED 1,000,000 when I received a call from a friend. It was my wife who answered the call and she didn’t believe him at first. She thought it was a joke. But we were both thrilled to see that I became AED 1,000,000 richer when I checked my Mahzooz account later.”

By purchasing a Mahzooz bottle of water for AED 35 only, every week, participants stand the chance of winning the top prize of AED 20,000,000, the second prize of AED 200,000 and third prize of AED 250, in addition to a GUARANTEED prize of AED 1,000,000 in the Raffle Draw.

On Saturday April 22nd, Mahzooz will also be holding an additional Golden Draw on the occasion of Eid, where one lucky winner will be awarded 1KG of gold, equivalent to 100 gold coins.