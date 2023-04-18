Sheikh Hamdan orders AED 70 million worth of benefits to Emirati people of determination

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, has issued directives to increase the financial allocation for social benefits for Emirati people of determination this year to AED70 million.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the move is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and it is aligned with Dubai’s strategy to empower people of determination, make them productive members of the community, and support them in contributing to the emirate’s development journey.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority, said that the move will help Dubai’s social benefits reach a larger number of people of determination and foster their closer integration into society. She further said that the rehabilitation support provided as part of social benefit schemes immensely benefit children with disabilities and reduces the financial burden faced by their families.

Emirati people of determination will be able to enjoy social benefits such as fees for kindergarten, school and university enrollment, training and rehabilitation at specialized institutions and the costs of employing shadow teachers, caregivers, personal assistants and sign language interpreters.

Furthermore, the benefits also extend to assistive devices and technologies, repair of vehicles, transportation and the costs of ensuring workplaces are equipped with facilities for people of determination.