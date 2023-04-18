NewsTFT News

DFA, DICT to boost system for processing of passports, visas

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday, which seeks to improve the digital services that the DFA provides.

In a report from ABS-CBN News, the signing took place at the DFA Office in Pasay City and was witnessed by DFA Sec. Enrique Manalo and DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy.

In his speech, Manalo said: “This collaborative effort between the two departments is our shared desire to serve our kababayans better more efficiently. Through this MOU, the DFA and DICT will achieve extraordinary progress in improving our frontline services.”

He also Manalo added that this was in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to fast track the digital transformation of government services for the public.

Meanwhile, Uy said that this is just one of the many initiatives of the department to help the different agencies of the government be “digitally empowered” in performing their mandates.

“We basically identified the three that Sec. Manalo has mentioned, the visa, the passport and the apostille, which would actually require a significant amount of resources, mainly human resources, physical resources which can actually [be] addressed digitally,” he said.

The document formalized the synergistic cooperation between the two departments towards the digitalization of consular services, such as the processing of Philippine passports, visas and apostille or the authentications of legal documents.

The DFA said the MOU is intended to promote and ensure the integration, interoperability, and interconnection of the DFA and the DICT’s systems, by making sure that the applicants are all “synchronized and well-coordinated.”

 

 

