NewsTFT News

Bongbong asks Liza to marry him again to mark 30th anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Courtesy: Bong Bong Marcos/Twitter

President Bongbong Marcos and first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will be renewing their vows again to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Make all my dream come true! Marry me again! Happy anniversary,” Marcos wrote in his Twitter account showing photos of him and the first lady.

The President said that the first lady already said yes to his proposal.

Marcos said that Liza will always be the girl of her dreams and he cannot imagine a life without his wife.

“There is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams,” he said.

Based on official website of the president, the two met in New York in the 1980s.

Marcos previously said that he met Liza when he studied at the University of Pensylvannia while Liza was already a lawyer.

“Doon ako nakatira noong nasa Philadelphia nag-aaral ako sa University of Pennsylvania, sa Wharton. Nung ’86, si Liza ay abogada na, nagkita kami, nagkakilala kami in court habang hinihintay ko ung kaso ng mother ko, siya naman ay bumisita dahil kaibigan niya yung isang abogado,” Marcos said in a previous interview.

The two got married on Abril 17, 1993 in Italy.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1 6

How four female chefs brought a taste of home as they presented passed down traditional Middle Eastern recipes at talabat’s iftar

17 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 89

Alden Richards, Julia Montes to team up in new movie

51 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 88

‘Suddenly, everything could wait’: Dubai-based freelance broadcast journalist shares how she cured her phone addiction

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 87

Group asks SC to halt SIM card registration

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button