Bongbong asks Liza to marry him again to mark 30th anniversary

President Bongbong Marcos and first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will be renewing their vows again to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Make all my dream come true! Marry me again! Happy anniversary,” Marcos wrote in his Twitter account showing photos of him and the first lady.

She said YES (again)! Celebrated our pearl anniversary with family and close friends— many of whom were present at our wedding in ‘93! 30 years later there is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams. pic.twitter.com/dKtXN62XdJ — Bongbong Marcos (@bongbongmarcos) April 18, 2023

The President said that the first lady already said yes to his proposal.

Marcos said that Liza will always be the girl of her dreams and he cannot imagine a life without his wife.

“There is still no place I’d rather be and no person I’d rather be with. Liza, you will always be the girl of my dreams,” he said.

Based on official website of the president, the two met in New York in the 1980s.

Marcos previously said that he met Liza when he studied at the University of Pensylvannia while Liza was already a lawyer.

“Doon ako nakatira noong nasa Philadelphia nag-aaral ako sa University of Pennsylvania, sa Wharton. Nung ’86, si Liza ay abogada na, nagkita kami, nagkakilala kami in court habang hinihintay ko ung kaso ng mother ko, siya naman ay bumisita dahil kaibigan niya yung isang abogado,” Marcos said in a previous interview.

The two got married on Abril 17, 1993 in Italy.