NTC still ‘studying’ extension of SIM registration deadline

National Telecommunications Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said on Monday that regulators and stakeholders are still studying the possible extension of the SIM registration deadline on April 26.

In less than 10 days before the law-mandated time limit, major telco players in the Philippines have urged the government to extend the deadline, as the SIM registration process presented issues such as lack of IDs and digital capabilities.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Salvahan said: “This week, may series of meetings kami (with telcos) to discuss possible extension… Pinag-aaralan na po namin yan ng DICT kasama po ang mga telcos kung kinakailangan po natin mag-extend sa April 26.”

The SIM registration law states that failure to register mobile numbers will result in deactivation. However, the regulators can grant a maximum of 120-day extension if necessary.