NewsTFT News

NTC still ‘studying’ extension of SIM registration deadline

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

National Telecommunications Commission Deputy Commissioner Jon Paulo Salvahan said on Monday that regulators and stakeholders are still studying the possible extension of the SIM registration deadline on April 26.

In less than 10 days before the law-mandated time limit, major telco players in the Philippines have urged the government to extend the deadline, as the SIM registration process presented issues such as lack of IDs and digital capabilities.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Salvahan said: “This week, may series of meetings kami (with telcos) to discuss possible extension… Pinag-aaralan na po namin yan ng DICT kasama po ang mga telcos kung kinakailangan po natin mag-extend sa April 26.”

The SIM registration law states that failure to register mobile numbers will result in deactivation. However, the regulators can grant a maximum of 120-day extension if necessary.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

ople 1

DMW receives 7,500 emails from ex-Saudi OFWs with unpaid wages

4 mins ago
Untitled design 9

‘Couple goals?’ Marcos greets wife Liza on 30th anniversary

2 hours ago
TFT DFAjapan

DFA assures safety of Filipinos in Taiwan

3 hours ago
Untitled design 7

Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip to visit Manila soon

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button