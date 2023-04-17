MECO says OFWs in Taiwan remain safe amid China’s remarks

Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairperson Bebot Bello said that overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan are still safe following the remarks of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian warning that some 150,000 OFWs might be at risk should the Taiwan tension escalate.

“The situation in Taiwan is very normal and the welfare and interest and the protection of our OFWs in Taiwan are well protected. Napakaganda ang condition ng ating OFWs doon, wala pong cause for alarm,” Bello said in an interview over ABS-CBN News.

“Right now, walang tension; normal na normal ang Taiwan. All our Filipino community members are prepared for any exigency,” Bello added.

The Chinese envoy warned that OFWs in Taiwan may get affected if the Philippines would allow the United States to interfere into the Taiwan conflict using the new bases under the enhanced defense cooperation agreement (EDCA).

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs,” Huang said.

Bello however sees no connection between the welfare of OFWs and new EDCA sites.

“Hindi lang naman dito sa Pilipinas ginagawa ng US yan; why is China now complaining and nirerelate sa situation ng OFWs when our OFWs are there in Taiwan to make a decent living. Ano relasyon ng OFWs sa Edca?” he said.