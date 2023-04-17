Immigration Bureau reveals ‘faking religion’ as new human trafficking modus

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has warned of a new human trafficking modus aiming to target Filipinos planning to work abroad as household workers.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that BI officers were able to intercept two females, 36 and 37 years old, after they attempted to depart on board a Cebu Pacific flight to Dubai at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 last April 14.

The two said that they were Muslim pilgrims and they hope to travel by bus to Saudi Arabia to join the pilgrimage.

The two women also claimed that they recently converted to Islam and plans to stay for 7 days in Saudi.

“However, the officers noted numerous inconsistencies in their statements. The duo later admitted that their documents were fabricated, and that they were recruited via Facebook by a woman that processed their visas and tickets,” the BI said in its statement.

The victims shared that they were instructed to pose as Muslims to be able to depart the country.

“These traffickers will stop at nothing to earn from their racket. They have even abused religion to evade immigration inspection,” Tansingco said.

The two victims were turned over to the inter-agency council against trafficking for further investigation.