DOJ eyes tagging Teves as terrorist

The Department of Justice is eyeing to tag Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves as terrorist over his alleged role in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on March 4.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla said that the killing can be covered by the Anti-Terror Law.

“In this case, the activities that led to the killing on March 4 all are covered by the Anti Terrorism Law—the recruitment, the financing, the purchase of firearms, the distribution of firearm everything that transpired has the hallmarks of terrorism in it,” Remulla said.

The DOJ chief however admits that it would take time before they can actually file a case involving the Anti-Terror law due to the research needed for the case.

“However, as a solution to the impasse here about the surrender of Congressman Teves, we are looking at designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist—to have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals and designated by the Anti-Terror Council because of the acts that happened,” he said.

“Because the other persons are in custody already, there’s no more need, but as far Congressman Teves is concerned, we may need for him to be designated and proscribed,” Remulla added.

Teves has yet to return to the Philippines and was suspended by the House of Representatives for 60 days.