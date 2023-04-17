NewsTFT News

DFA assures safety of Filipinos in Taiwan

Staff Report3 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs has assured the safety of over 150,000 overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan.

The DFA said that there is contingency plan for OFWs should tensions escalate further in the island.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega made the statement following the remarks of Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian.

“Any diplomat will say things to advance their country’s interest,” De Vega told reporters in an interview.

“Importante ang presence ng Filipino workers abroad. I don’t think he meant, nobody means they are going to harm our workers. Not at all. Do they mean they won’t hire anymore?” he added.

The Chinese Embassy said that the ambassador’s remarks were misquoted and misinterpreted.

“It is appreciated that there was extensive coverage on Ambassador Huang Xilian’s speech at the 8th Manila Forum. Unfortunately, some misquoted or misinterpreted Ambassador Huang’s remarks or simply took part of the Ambassador’s words out of context,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose ‘Taiwan Independence’ rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs,” Huang said on Friday.

