Supreme Court announces 2022 Philippine bar exam results

Courtesy: Barrista Solutions/Facebook

The Supreme Court has released the November 2022 Philippine Bar Exam results online today, April 14, 2022, where a total of 3,992 out of 9,183 or 43.4 % of examinees passed.

The second digitalized examination was conducted at 14 testing centers on November 9, 13, 16, and 20, last year. The testing centers include: National Capital Region (San Beda University, De La Salle University, Manila Adventist College, Ateneo de Manila University and University of the Philippines – Bonifacio Global City), Luzon (Saint Louis University, De La Salle Lipa and University of Nueva Caceres), Visayas (University of Cebu, University of San Carlos and Dr. Vicente Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation) and Mindanao (Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan, Ateneo de Davao University and Ateneo de Zamboanga University).

The oath-taking and roll-signing of the successful examinees will be held on May 2, 2023.

The High Court has yet to announce more details about the said ceremonies.

Here’s the full list of successful examinees:

Congratulations to the newest batch of lawyers!

