Dubai Police apprehend Latino gang targeting villas and bank clients

The Dubai Police have successfully captured a gang of four Latinos who specializes in residential villa thefts and targeting bank clients. This was done through a high-quality operation dubbed “Operation Microscope,” which has meticulously monitored their movements and activities both within and outside the country, leading up to the decisive moment when their residence was raided and the suspects were apprehended.

In a press conference held by the General Department of Criminal Investigations (CID), Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of CID, has confirmed the arrest of the gang members following some tip-offs received by the Command and Control Centre regarding residential villa burglaries occurring while the owners were vacationing abroad.

He stated that “the suspects engaged in night-time break-ins, stealing valuable items such as jewellery and cash from the targeted villas.”

“The team successfully uncovered the identities of four Latin American gang members actively participating in these thefts and break-ins,” he said, highlighting the quick formation of a team dedicated to identifying and apprehending the individuals involved in the burglaries.

Al Jallaf further elaborated that the investigations revealed that the suspects entered the country with the explicit intent to commit thefts and left before the villa owners reported the burglaries.

Returning to Dubai

The gang was placed under very closed surveillance as the CID team was confident that it was only a matter of time before the suspects returned, particularly since they had traveled to Middle Eastern countries rather than their home countries.

The team successfully tracked the gang’s arrival in the country approximately a month later. Instead of detaining them immediately, the suspects were allowed entry and placed under “the microscope” -close surveillance to monitor their movements. This strategy aimed to identify any additional individuals involved in the burglaries or providing logistical support within the country, as well as to locate where stolen items were concealed.

“Monitoring reports revealed that the four suspects visited car rental shops to rent a vehicle, facilitating their transportation between residential complexes to scout potential villas for burglary. After a brief period, they switched to another vehicle to avoid arousing suspicion during their reconnaissance. Nevertheless, they remained under “the microscope” of the investigation team,” Al Jallaf said.

Shifting criminal focus

As the residential complexes continued to implement precautionary measures under the supervision of the Dubai Police and the Crime Prevention Department, the gang members became unsuccessful in burglarizing any residential villas. The gang then shifted their criminal activities in targeting bank customers.

“After failing to burgle villas, the gang shifted their criminal focus to targeting bank clients carrying large sums of money. They zeroed in on a bank customer and managed to steal over AED 60,000 by puncturing the victim’s car tire, while another suspect quickly snatched the money from inside the vehicle. However, they were unaware that they were under police surveillance, which led to the gang members’ arrest while caught red-handed and the recovery of the stolen cash. During interrogations, they confessed to committing multiple thefts and burglaries in other countries they had visited,” Al Jallaf said.

Subscribing to ‘Home Security’ service

The Dubai Police encouraged citizens and residents to subscribe to ‘Home Security’ service through the Dubai Police website or Smart App to enhance safety and security in the community.

This ‘Home Security’ service aims to protect the homes of citizens and residents while they are on vacations inside or outside the country so that the houses are monitored through CCTV cameras and sensors.

Staying alert

Al Jallaf urged bank clients to be vigilant, especially when taking sums of money and walking on main streets. He also reminded to avoid carrying large sums of money when leaving the banks and instead use cash transport cars.

He also called on community members to contribute to enhancing safety and security and preventing crime by reporting suspicious activities through the “Police Eye” service which is available on Dubai Police Smart App. A call center hotline can be contacted through (901) for non-emergency or (999) in case of emergency.