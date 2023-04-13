Dubai Customs catches Asian traveler carrying 880 grams of pure heroin

Dubai Customs inspectors at Dubai International Airport Terminal 2 stopped an Asian national from smuggling 880 grams of pure heroin, according to a report from Emirates News Agency WAM on Thursday.

The drugs appeared to be carefully concealed in seven packages that were stuffed inside the suitcase poles, a laptop, and the bottom of the shoes being worn.

Director of the Passenger Operations Department, Ibrahim Kamali, clarified that Dubai Customs’ electronic control system is a smart and innovative mechanism that relies on the efficiency of its operational processes. The mechanism seamlessly connects relevant inspection departments using electronic systems, monitoring, and auditing mechanisms to ensure efficient and professional inspection operations.

The quality and efficiency of outputs is achieved using electronic systems, skilled human resources, and data analysis. According to the report, these measures have effectively controlled smugglers, and their impact can be seen on the ground.

Al Kamali highlighted that Dubai Customs is always on the lookout for smuggling attempts, and he commended the crucial role of customs officers in preventing these kind of illegal actions despite their diversity and new methods that were not previously known.

Al Kamali also emphasized that the department’s efficiency and capacity in detecting such activities is a result of the 100 percent Emiratisation rate for inspection officers and inspectors and access to state-of-the-art inspection devices and intelligent monitoring systems.