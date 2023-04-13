Baby in Zamboanga Del Norte dies after dog biting incident

A three-month old baby in Zamboanga Del Norte died after she was bitten by a dog according to a report on GMA News.

CCTV footage showed that the dog entered the room where the baby was on April 3. The dog passed by the parents of the baby who are working in a gasoline station.

The couple ran after they saw the dog bit the head of their baby.

The father left the room and threw the dog outside.

The baby was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

The parents of the baby did not give further comment on the incident. Local authorities are now looking for the owner of the dog.