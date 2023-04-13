NewsTFT News

Baby in Zamboanga Del Norte dies after dog biting incident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: 88.5 Brigada News FM Toledo 2021/Facebook

A three-month old baby in Zamboanga Del Norte died after she was bitten by a dog according to a report on GMA News.

CCTV footage showed that the dog entered the room where the baby was on April 3. The dog passed by the parents of the baby who are working in a gasoline station.

The couple ran after they saw the dog bit the head of their baby.

The father left the room and threw the dog outside.

The baby was rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon arrival.

The parents of the baby did not give further comment on the incident. Local authorities are now looking for the owner of the dog.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 79

Prince Harry to attend coronation of King Charles III, Meghan to stay in US

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 78

DOTr considers installation of MRT platform barriers after passenger jumps onto tracks

26 mins ago
rashid rover

UAE’S Rashid Rover set to land on moon on April 25

55 mins ago
metaverse

Dubai Customs launches metaverse to enhance trade ops

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button