House panel no longer have jurisdiction over Arnie Teves’ appeal on his suspension

The House Committee on Ethics said that the suspension of Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves could no longer be appealed before the panel according to its chairman COOP NATCCO party-list Representative Felimon Espares.

Espares told GMA News that they already informed the counsel of Teves on this decision of the House Committee.

“We have already made our reply to the letter of his lawyer informing them that the subject matter has been decided by the HR, hence my committee divested its jurisdiction,” Espares said.

Teves’ lawyer Ferdinand Topacio appealed the 60-day suspension of the lawmaker citing threats to the life of the lawmaker.

Espares said an appeal can now only be made in the House plenary but only through a House member.

“When a measure, report or motion is approved, adopted or lost, a Member who voted with the majority may move for its reconsideration on the same or succeeding session day. Only one (1) motion for reconsideration shall be allowed,” Espares said.

The lower house voted unanimously to suspend Teves on March 22. The session is expected to resume on May 8.

The House suspended Teves for traveling despite expired travel authority.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla disclosed that Teves was still in Cambodia, weeks after he was tagged as the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The statement comes even after calls for Teves to come back to the Philippines to face allegations against him.

“I think he is still in Cambodia,” Remulla told reporters.