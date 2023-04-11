UAE federal gov’t employees to receive advance salaries on April 17

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has directed to pay the salaries of the UAE federal government employees in advance, which they will receive on Monday, April 17, before the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

In a WAM report, this directive reflects His Highness’s commitment to facilitating federal government employees in meeting the needs of their families and ensuring that they have all the necessary resources and arrangements for the holiday.

This move allows families in the UAE to prepare for their celebration of one of the biggest holidays in the country and in the world.

The International Astronomy Center announced recently that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on April 21, Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

However, the government shall issue an announcement of the official dates. Once these dates are confirmed, residents in the UAE will get a four-day weekend with both April 21 (Friday) and April 24 (Monday) off.