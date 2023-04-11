NewsTFT News

UAE federal gov’t employees to receive advance salaries on April 17

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera6 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has directed to pay the salaries of the UAE federal government employees in advance, which they will receive on Monday, April 17, before the upcoming Eid Al Fitr.

In a WAM report, this directive reflects His Highness’s commitment to facilitating federal government employees in meeting the needs of their families and ensuring that they have all the necessary resources and arrangements for the holiday.

This move allows families in the UAE to prepare for their celebration of one of the biggest holidays in the country and in the world.

The International Astronomy Center announced recently that the first day of Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on April 21, Friday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

However, the government shall issue an announcement of the official dates. Once these dates are confirmed, residents in the UAE will get a four-day weekend with both April 21 (Friday) and April 24 (Monday) off.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

