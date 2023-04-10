NewsTFT News

PNP: 66 dead due to drowning, road accidents during Holy Week

The Philippine National Police reported that 66 people have died due to drowning and road accidents during Holy Week.

The PNP said that the incidents were recorded in Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

“The PNP recorded 11 vehicular accidents with four deaths while 57 drowning incidents were reported with 62 deaths,” it said.

PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin said that travelers and motorists should take extra precautions by following traffic rules to avoid car accidents.

The PNP chief also said that parents and guardians should watch their children during family outings.

“To all parents,  please do not leave your children unattended and avoid drinking liquors while swimming to avoid cases of drowning,” he said.

The PNP said that their personnel are being deployed in bus terminals, seaports, and airports as travelers return from long holidays.

The PNP said that the Holy Week celebration was generally peaceful and orderly. Crime rate also saw a decrease during the Holy Week.

“However, the crime environment still showed a significant change as the 8 focus crimes decreased by 14.69% from 10,954 incidents in 2022 (January 1 to April 8) to 9,345 incidents in 2023 for the same period,” the PNP said.

