BI seeks probe on personnel linked to human trafficking

The Bureau of Immigration urges officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to investigate its personnel possibly linked to human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that BI officers managed to stop a passenger from leaving Terminal 3 after having a fake immigration departure stamp.

The woman was initially bound for Kuala Lumpur and will proceed to the United Arab Emirates to work as a domestic worker.

The victim said that she was told by her recruiter to line up after she was handed down with her passport with a stamp on it.

“The woman narrated during questioning that she was assisted by an airline employee and the latter’s former officemate in queuing at the immigration departure counter,” the BI said.

The BI did not name the so-called escorts of the passenger but says that a case is now being investigated by the airport police.

“They should stop preying on our poor countrymen who want to work abroad due to poverty and their desire to uplift the lives of their families,” Tangsingco added.

“We thus urge airport authorities to dig deeper into these shenanigans and file cases against those involved, ”the BI added.