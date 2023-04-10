62-year-old stepson stabs, wounds 81-year-old stepfather in Leyte

An 81-year-old man was stabbed and wounded by his 62-year-old stepson in Bato town, Leyte province on Saturday night, according to a report from Inquirer.

The suspect, Heracleo Inguito, stabbed his stepfather Clemente Salvame who was resting in a kiosk outside their house in Sitio Kapudlusan of Barangay Bago, Bato town at about 6:35 p.m.

In a report from the regional headquarter of the Philippine National Police (PNP) based in Palo, Leyte, Salvame has sustained a stab wound on his abdomen. A 23-inches bladed weapon, locally known as “sundang,” was said to be used by the suspect.

The Bato rescue unit has brought the victim to a district hospital at the nearby town of Hilongos, a municipality in Leyte, for medical treatment.

The suspect, which suffers from a mental problem according to the report, has been brought in the Bato police detention facility pending the filing of charges against him.