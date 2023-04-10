NewsTFT News

62-year-old stepson stabs, wounds 81-year-old stepfather in Leyte

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

An 81-year-old man was stabbed and wounded by his 62-year-old stepson in Bato town, Leyte province on Saturday night, according to a report from Inquirer.

The suspect, Heracleo Inguito, stabbed his stepfather Clemente Salvame who was resting in a kiosk outside their house in Sitio Kapudlusan of Barangay Bago, Bato town at about 6:35 p.m.

In a report from the regional headquarter of the Philippine National Police (PNP) based in Palo, Leyte, Salvame has sustained a stab wound on his abdomen. A 23-inches bladed weapon, locally known as “sundang,” was said to be used by the suspect.

The Bato rescue unit has brought the victim to a district hospital at the nearby town of Hilongos, a municipality in Leyte, for medical treatment.

The suspect, which suffers from a mental problem according to the report, has been brought in the Bato police detention facility pending the filing of charges against him.

 

 

 

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 67

Andi Eigenmann, Philmar Alipayo open business in Siargao

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 66

Kiko Pangilinan organizes surprise birthday party for KC Concepcion

2 hours ago
willie revillame rants ogie diaz vice ganda

‘Wowowin’ to go on world tour – reports

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 65

Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to ‘suck his tongue’

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button