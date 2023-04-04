NewsTFT News

LGU bans parties, loud music in Boracay on Good Friday

Courtesy: Boracay Compass

The local government unit of Malay in Aklan has issued a reminder prohibiting parties and loud music during the observation of Good Friday.

“No parties and activities with loud music must be permitted from 6:00AM of Good Friday (April 7, 2023) until 6:00AM of Black Saturday (April 8, 2023),” Malay Vice Mayor Niño Carlos Cawaling said.

Cawaling also directed the office not to issue permits for events and big parties in Boracay on that day according to a GMA News report.

Cawaling said that parties however are allowed until Maundy Thursday, and may resume on Black Saturday.

