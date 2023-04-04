Experience the ‘unbelievable’ as Big Bad Wolf Books returns to Dubai

Bibliophiles are in for a sweet treat this Ramadan as the Big Bad Wolf Books officially returns to Dubai with ‘unbelievable’ retail experience on April 7 to 16, at the Sound Stages Dubai Studio City, from 9AM to 2AM.

Offering over 1 million titles at unbelievable discounts of over 75 percent, the event will be a book lover’s paradise that everyone should not miss out on. Filipinos and other book lovers in the country can enjoy browsing through a wide range of titles especially in the categories of self-help and business — where they have put a lot of effort on choosing each title, as this is one of the most sought-after genres in the UAE.

To officially mark the opening of this highly anticipated event, a press conference hosted at the Etihad Museum auditorium brought together key industry key stakeholders, including Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books; Mr. Khaled Hatrash, Operations Manager, Dubai Studio City; Ms. Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of Libraries Affairs from Dubai Culture as well as longstanding partners, literary fanatics, and supporters, to discuss the importance of inculcating regular and sustainable reading habits, among the people of the UAE and the role Big Bad Wolf Books plays in gifting the public a treasure trove of knowledge.

To foster the passion for reading, the Ministry of Culture and Youth’s initiative ‘UAE Reads’ aims to establish reading as a habit among 50 percent of Emirati adults and 80 percent of school students by the year 2026. In line with the scheme, Big Bad Wolf Books is committed to enriching Dubai Culture’s mission to spread the light of knowledge through reading.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City – TECOM Group, said: “Literature is such a powerful fuel for creativity, imagination, and curiosity. Big Bad Wolf promotes a love for reading that is essential to nurture in younger generations, especially in an increasingly digital world. This event has become such a staple of our creative calendar, drawing huge crowds to its home at Dubai Studio City’s filming facilities. We’re thrilled to welcome it back once more and continue spreading our passion for powerful storytelling in every medium, language and style.”

Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture affirmed: “At Dubai Culture, we realise the importance of organising and hosting book fairs. They are an effective platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences, and for shaping the future of the cultural and literary sector, and the publishing industry. They represent an essential source of the creative economy ecosystem, which Dubai aspires to become its global capital of by 2026.”

This year, to deliver an unforgettable experience for patrons, Big Bad Wolf Books is set to offer an ‘UNBELIEVABLE’ host of goodies that will wow customers with unbeatable prices on select books. That’s not all; to help customers share the joy of reading, for the first time ever, Big Bad Wolf Books is introducing gift vouchers, wherein customers can buy and gift to fellow reading enthusiasts or their friends and family and encourage more people to pick up a book or two.

Additionally, customers, young and old, can partake in an exciting ‘Book Haul contest, as part of which they need to simply upload a creative image or video of their experience at the Book Sale on BBW’s social media with the hashtag #BBWDUBAI and stand a chance to take home a trolley full of their favourite reads.

Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, said: “Big Bad Wolf Books has proved to be a resounding success in the UAE. Building on the momentum we’ve created over the years, we’re pleased to return to Dubai with a slew of new and exciting additions to provide book lovers in the region with an “UNBELIEVABLE’ experience laced with good-quality, affordable books and lasting memories. As a brand, we’ve always believed that reading is an essential activity that opens up new worlds of knowledge and imagination in our ongoing quest to increase literacy worldwide and reach people beyond borders; we’re confident that this upcoming edition will be “Bigger & Gooder” than ever before.”

Visitors can browse through a plethora of bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, literature, cookbooks, children’s books, graphic novels, and more. In addition, the fair will showcase board games, colouring books, and collectibles, all under one roof. In order to spread the reading cheer among the community, visitors can participate in sharing their payment receipts (minimum spend of AED 260) with their friends and family, who can then use the paid receipt on their next visit to the Book Sale and receive a discount of AED 50 off on a minimum spend of AED 350.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale was conceptualised with the vision to promote literacy and reading among communities worldwide. Since the start, it has attracted flocks of book lovers from across the region and has earned a reputation for offering unbelievable selections and prices on books-serving as an excellent opportunity for avid readers to build their collections, pass on books to their loved ones and connect with readers from all over the world.

For more information and updates about the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2023, please visit:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/bbwbooksuae

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/bigbadwolfbooks UAE