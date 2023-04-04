Customs personnel destroys toy plane of OFW

The Bureau of Customs has destroyed a toy plane owned by an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Hong Kong after suspecting that the toy contained contraband but later on discovered that the toy was empty.

In a viral video, the BOC agent at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was seen smashing the toy plane owned by OFW Rachelle Ramos. The BOC personnel told Ramos that they found something inside the play through the X-ray scan.

In a GMA News report, Ramos said that she was trying to catch her flight to Laoag City when she was stopped by the airport personnel.

Ramos said that her toy threw the X-ray machine twice and had a sniffer dog check whether belongings contained contraband.

“Baka akala nila may droga nga…There’s something inside nga doon na ako nagtaka,” Ramos said in an interview with GMA News.

Fearing that she may miss her flight, Ramos has allowed the BOC official to destroy her toy but they found nothing inside.

“Mas maganda if mag upgrade sila ng X-ray machine. Yung talagang malinaw yung image na sinasabi nila, ‘There’s something image inside the plane’. Confident sila sa sarili nila na kung ano nasa loob ng plane,” Ramos said.

BOC Assistant Commissioner and Spokesperson Vincent Maronilla has issued an apology over the incident and vows that they will look into proposal to upgrade X-ray machine.