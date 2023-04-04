Binay wants senate probe on overbooking of airlines

Senator Nancy Binay is seeking a probe over recent reports of overbooking, offloading and online booking glitches from local carriers according to the reports received by her office.

Binay is also suggesting the possibility of imposing a ban on overbooking during peak travel seasons.

The senator said that one of the reports she received came from passengers of Cebu Pacific who were offloaded without any verifiable cause.

“For a family with kids in tow who have a confirmed booking; who are already at the airport at least four hours ahead of time; giving up sleep; negotiating the traffic; and enduring the long queues, only to be denied boarding and sent back home—that, for me, is unacceptable,” Binay said.

Binay added that airlines should adhere to overbooking policies and should follow the Air Passenger Bill of RIghts.

“Sa dami ng mga reklamo ng mga pasahero, maiisip mo agad na parang napaka-hassle mag-travel sa Pilipinas lalung-lalo na kapag peak seasons,” Binay lamented.

“Siguro, during peak periods like Holy Week, Christmas season, and during summer, we can implement a ban on overbooking in domestic and international flights—and should there be ‘no-show’ passengers—airlines can be transparent and offer the available seats to ‘chance passengers’ just like the usual practice,” the senator added.

Binay said airlines need to be checked if they are complying with the 5% overbooking capacity allowed by the Civil Aeronautics Board.

“Travelling in the Philippines has become incredibly frustrating. It’s no longer a pleasant experience. Sobrang dami na actually ng mga isyu sa atin dito sa Pilipinas which have not only inconvenienced local and foreign passengers but have also driven away tourists. Any bad experience just wipes out the nice memories of a good holiday and a great time in the Philippines,” she said.

“We understand what budget traveling is like, and the promos that go with it. Whether or not you paid ‘piso’ or the regular fare, it’s not about the price. It’s actually the case of the airline being truthful, upfront, and transparent to its customers and passengers. Hindi ‘yung kung anu-anong dahilan ang sasabihin sa pasahero at basta na lamang iiwanan sa ere,” Binay said.