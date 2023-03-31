NewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi to implement minimum speed on major road starting April

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police/Twitter

The Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday that it will be implementing a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road beginning April, and those who violate will be fined Dh400 from May 1.

The maximum speed on this major road will be 140kmph, while the minimum speed will be 120kmph for the first and second lanes from the left.

The rule explained that slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.

“Implementing the minimum speed is aimed at boosting road safety. It will urge slow vehicles to use appropriate lanes,” Maj-Gen Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, director of the Central Operations Sector said.

This move urges drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and to change lanes cautiously.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera7 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by showcasing stories of the world that matter and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

totgo

T.O.T.G.O: The One That Got Offloaded

5 hours ago
Main Photo 1920 x 1080

D&R Pure Jewels: A Couple’s Journey to Creating Authentic and Beautiful Jewelry

5 hours ago
1920 x 1080 AGM Advertorial Article FINAL 2

Aguila Gourmet Meats now available in West Zone branches at affordable prices

6 hours ago
tft website 1 2

BSP projects lower inflation in March

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button