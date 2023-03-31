Abu Dhabi to implement minimum speed on major road starting April

The Abu Dhabi Police announced on Thursday that it will be implementing a minimum speed of 120kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road beginning April, and those who violate will be fined Dh400 from May 1.

The maximum speed on this major road will be 140kmph, while the minimum speed will be 120kmph for the first and second lanes from the left.

The rule explained that slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. The police stressed that heavy vehicles — which should use the last lane of the road — will not be covered by the minimum speed rule.

“Implementing the minimum speed is aimed at boosting road safety. It will urge slow vehicles to use appropriate lanes,” Maj-Gen Ahmed Saif bin Zaytoun Al Muhairi, director of the Central Operations Sector said.

This move urges drivers to strictly follow traffic rules, to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and to change lanes cautiously.