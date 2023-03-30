CAAP expects 2M passengers during Holy Week rush

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines is expecting around two million passengers in April ahead of the Holy Week rush.

CAAP said that it will be on heightened alert from April 2 to April 10 in accordance to the directive of the Transportation Department.

CAAP noted that their agency recorded 231,479 passengers in April 2021, while in April 2022 a total of 1,715,720 passengers were served.

“This year, the Authority is expecting the travel surge to reach over two million travelers,” it said.

Airport safety and security measures are in place to ensure the safety of travelers this holy week.

Maximum deployment of security personnel will also be rolled out by CAAP’s 12 area managers.

“Therefore, a ‘no leave’ policy will be implemented during the entire duration of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos,” it said.

CAAP is in charge of the following airports: Iloilo International Airport, General Santos International Airport, Davao International Airport, Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Zamboanga International Airport, Bicol International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, and Puerto Princesa International Airport.

“CAAP has projected that passenger air traffic recovery in the Philippines in the coming years would increase between 7-10% annually as travel restrictions continue to ease,” CAAP added.