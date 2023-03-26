Reina Hispanoamericana 2023: Philippines’ Ingrid Santamaria ends her journey in the Top 14

Philippine candidate Ingrid Santamaria finished as a semifinalist as she concluded her journey in the Reina Hispanoamericana 2023.

Although she made it to the Top 14, Santamaria failed to secure a spot in the Top 6 during the coronation night which was held in Bolivia on March 26 (Philippine time).

Peru’s candidate Arlette Rujel took home the crown as the 31st Reina Hispanoamericana. Her runners-up were the representatives of Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Colombia, in order.

Santamaria is a 26-year-old assistant manager at an e-commerce company. She is a graduate of Communication Arts from the De La Salle University.

She was hoping to bring home the Philippines’ second Reina Hispanoamericana crown, after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

Reina Hispanoamericana is an annual beauty pageant celebrating Hispanic heritage, language, and culture that started in 1991 in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia.