Chinese national arrested for pretending to be Mexican

The Bureau of Immigration has arrested a Chinese man after attempting to leave the country using a Mexican passport.

In a statement, the BI said that the 53-year-old Lho Zhi Min was intercepted Saturday morning at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after attempting to fly to Kuala Lumpur through a Malaysia Airlines flight.

The BI said that Lho presented a Mexican passport but could not answer the basic questions.

The officers doubted Lho’s documents and he was referred to a tertiary inspection.

Authorities later on discovered that the man was indeed using a fraudulent passport.

“After inquest proceedings, he will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings,” the bureau also said.

The man is facing charges for violating Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

