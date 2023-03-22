Sunken Philippine oil tanker MT Princess Empress found after 3 weeks as spill spreads

MT Princess Empress—a leaking fuel tanker that sank off the central Philippines three weeks ago—has been found using an underwater robot from Japan, a provincial governor said on Tuesday, March 21, as authorities sought more foreign help to address the oil spill.

The MT Princess Empress’s discovery was regarded essential in preventing the spill, which reached shorelines in three provinces and contained around 800,000 liters (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil when it overturned on February 28.

According to Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor, it was important to stop the leaks and remove any leftover oil from the vessel.

Dolor shared the first images of the Philippine-flagged ship from its precise location using a remotely-operated vehicle that had just arrived from Japan on Monday, March 20. According to him, the robot would also aid in assessing the tanker’s condition.

According to Filipino marine scientists, about 36,000 hectares (88,958 acres) of coral reef, mangroves, and sea-grass could be affected by the oil slick.

Five US coast guard members have arrived to assist with the spill response, the US embassy reported, while Japan has also dispatched a team of coast guard employees to participate in the cleanup.

The US embassy said that in order to quickly analyze the environmental conditions in affected areas and determine the need for ecosystem restoration, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will collaborate closely with the Philippines.

According to the environment ministry of the Philippines, further assistance was being discussed with other Southeast Asian nations.

Fishing and bathing prohibitions have been issued by the authorities in the impacted areas, as it results to disruption of the livelihood of thousands of residents and businesses.