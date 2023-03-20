Dubai steadily reinforces its position as global hub for cutting-edge technologies

Dubai is making steady progress in its efforts to become a global hub for cutting-edge technologies and a center for digital business models, according to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. He praised the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in guiding the emirate’s digital transformation during the second meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy on Sunday, March 19.

The committee, which includes prominent government officials and business leaders, discussed recent advancements in the digital field and explored ways to overcome challenges and take advantage of new opportunities to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy. They also discussed plans and recommendations to achieve Dubai’s digital economy goals and maintain high levels of proactivity in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee, as well as other members of the Committee including Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group; Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Maha Al Mezaina, Reporter of the Committee.

Dubai’s digital infrastructure and readiness were also assessed, with a focus on leveraging high internet usage rates to take advantage of new opportunities in the sector. The committee emphasized the importance of collaborative partnerships between government entities, international corporations, and the broader private sector to accelerate digital growth and adopt new technologies.

These efforts align with the goals of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthen its position as one of the world’s top three cities over the next 10 years. As Dubai continues to prioritize digital transformation, it is poised to become a global leader in technology and digital innovation.