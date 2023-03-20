NewsTFT News

Dubai steadily reinforces its position as global hub for cutting-edge technologies

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera12 hours ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai is making steady progress in its efforts to become a global hub for cutting-edge technologies and a center for digital business models, according to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. He praised the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in guiding the emirate’s digital transformation during the second meeting of the Higher Committee for Future Technology Development and Digital Economy on Sunday, March 19.

The committee, which includes prominent government officials and business leaders, discussed recent advancements in the digital field and explored ways to overcome challenges and take advantage of new opportunities to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Metaverse Strategy. They also discussed plans and recommendations to achieve Dubai’s digital economy goals and maintain high levels of proactivity in the sector.

The meeting was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Vice Chairman of the Committee, as well as other members of the Committee including Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority; Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation; Ahmed bin Byat, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority and Chairman of TECOM Group; Arif Amiri, CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Maha Al Mezaina, Reporter of the Committee.

1060657634438621242
Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s digital infrastructure and readiness were also assessed, with a focus on leveraging high internet usage rates to take advantage of new opportunities in the sector. The committee emphasized the importance of collaborative partnerships between government entities, international corporations, and the broader private sector to accelerate digital growth and adopt new technologies.

These efforts align with the goals of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation and the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthen its position as one of the world’s top three cities over the next 10 years. As Dubai continues to prioritize digital transformation, it is poised to become a global leader in technology and digital innovation.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera12 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She also produced video testimonials of government officials, business owners, and residents highlighting the government's initiatives. She moved to Dubai in 2018 and saw the world in a different light, gaining experiences in different fields such as Finance and Healthcare. She had to gain a diverse experience before having the chance to go back to do what she loves — telling significant stories. She now embraces this chance of a lifetime to make people really see stories of the world that matter. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration

Yearbook, grad photo not required for international travel, BI says

10 hours ago
tulfo

Raffy Tulfo senses turf war in human trafficking incident at NAIA

10 hours ago
airport immigration 1

PH Immigration intensifies efforts vs illegal aliens hiding in provinces

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 20T132125.053

UAE announces cannon firing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for Ramadan 2023

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button