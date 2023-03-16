Discover the unique flavors of Island Tea Company: where world-renowned pure Ceylon tea meets the Filipino taste

Looking for a perfect spot to sip your tea and indulge in some delightful pastries? Look no further than Island Tea Company, a Filipino-owned specialty tea franchise and pastry shop located on the Mezzanine floor of Manila Shopping Center in Satwa, Dubai.

Island Tea Company is the perfect spot to experience a unique blend of flavors that are well-loved by Filipinos. Their assortment of hot and cold tea drinks, based on a wide selection of hand-picked, exclusive specialty tea blends, makes them stand out. What sets them apart is that the natural flavors are infused and blended in the tea leaves, which are then used as the base for their beverages, making their teas 100% natural and without any artificial flavorings or coloring.

If you’re looking for something refreshing, try their in-demand Halo-Halo Milk Tea which captures the essence of our favorite Pinoy dessert. The Ginger and Lemon Tea is a must-try, delivering a perfect blend of zing and sweetness. Additionally, coffee enthusiasts will appreciate their assorted barista-prepared coffees, while the Creamy Ceylon Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Milk Tea is a delightful pastry accompaniment. In terms of pastries, Island Tea Company offers a delectable selection, including Carrot Cake, New York Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cheesecake, and Doughnuts.

For kids and those who prefer caffeine-free beverages, their Choco Marble Milk Tea is a great option for a sweet treat.

Island Tea company has a diverse customer base, with not only Filipinos but also people from other nationalities regularly enjoying their high-quality and refreshing tea blends.

Island Tea Company sources its teas directly from Sri Lanka, known for producing the best tea in the world. They use 100% Natural, Pure Ceylon Teas, which bear the Sri Lanka Tea Board’s global trademark for quality. Island Tea Company’s mission is to provide Filipinos with healthy and naturally delicious beverages. With its commitment to using only natural, high-quality ingredients and its unique blend of flavors, Island Tea Company truly offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

If you’re interested in owning a franchise and becoming part of the Island Tea Company family, you can email [email protected] or call 04-2322662 to learn more.

So, head on over to Island Tea Company and discover your new favorite beverage and pastry spot!