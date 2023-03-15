NewsTFT News

Bodies of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela brought to their families

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago

Courtesy: 5ID Startroopers, Philippine Army/Facebook

The remains of the six passengers onboard the Cessna plane that crashed in Isabela in January have been successfully turned over to their respective families.

After the Philippine Air Force brought the cadavers to Cauayan City from the wreckage site in Sierra Madre, they were sent to a funeral home to be turned over to their families, based on a GMA report.

Atty. Gilbert Bautista, representative of the bereaved families, said: “Ise-seal sila lahat, ilalagay sa metal casket, then ita-travel… ‘Yung sa piloto, bibigyan siya ng ano…kasi magko-conduct ng autopsy as per CAAP. After CAAP, ike-cremate siya then dadalhin ng asawa papunta ng Nueva Ecija.”

The grieving families have gathered but declined interviews from the media.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera5 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She also produced video testimonials of government officials, business owners, and residents highlighting the government's initiatives. She moved to Dubai in 2018 and saw the world in a different light, gaining experiences in different fields such as Finance and Healthcare. She had to gain a diverse experience before having the chance to go back to do what she loves — telling significant stories. She now embraces this chance of a lifetime to make people really see stories of the world that matter. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 06T120811.436

DOH records 122 people to get sick due to Oriental Mindoro oil spill 

2 hours ago
Passengers NAIA iStock 1211652121

MIAA: Face masks now optional at NAIA

3 hours ago
Gerald Bantag

DOJ files murder cases vs. Bantag, Zulueta over Percy Lapid slay

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 15T142312.540

LG Showcase MEA 2023 returns with first-hand experiences of LG’s latest innovations

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button