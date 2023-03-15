Bodies of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela brought to their families

The remains of the six passengers onboard the Cessna plane that crashed in Isabela in January have been successfully turned over to their respective families.

After the Philippine Air Force brought the cadavers to Cauayan City from the wreckage site in Sierra Madre, they were sent to a funeral home to be turned over to their families, based on a GMA report.

Atty. Gilbert Bautista, representative of the bereaved families, said: “Ise-seal sila lahat, ilalagay sa metal casket, then ita-travel… ‘Yung sa piloto, bibigyan siya ng ano…kasi magko-conduct ng autopsy as per CAAP. After CAAP, ike-cremate siya then dadalhin ng asawa papunta ng Nueva Ecija.”

The grieving families have gathered but declined interviews from the media.