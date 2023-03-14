NewsTFT News

Man arrested for killing own mother, placed inside box in Bulacan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

A woman who was missing for days in Pasig was found dead inside a box in Bulacan according to a report on GMA News.

The body of 68 year-old Maria Estrella-Villaestique had been missing for six days before her body was found in a grassy area in Barangay Matictic in Norzagaray town.

Maria’s son, Raymund, admitted to the crime and said that he had repeatedly hit the victim with a piece of wood.

The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested the suspect and he is facing charges for parricide.

Maria’s body was covered in a plastic bag, a gift wrapper, and two blankets. She was positively identified by her relatives and her autopsy results showed that she suffered from blunt traumatic injury on her head.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw Raymund dragging a big box before he went into hiding.

Raymund said that he and his mother had an argument before he killed her. He said his relationship with his mother deteriorated after losing their car to a scam which was their source of income.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 14T105811.460

Japan donates equipment for Mindoro oil spill clean-up

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 14T103457.741

‘The Little Mermaid’ remake reveals first full trailer during the Oscars

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 14T100616.483

LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan shares first picture of newborn son with Sheikh Mohammed

6 hours ago
liza ogie 1

Ogie Diaz says sorry to Liza Soberano

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button