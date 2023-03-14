Man arrested for killing own mother, placed inside box in Bulacan

A woman who was missing for days in Pasig was found dead inside a box in Bulacan according to a report on GMA News.

The body of 68 year-old Maria Estrella-Villaestique had been missing for six days before her body was found in a grassy area in Barangay Matictic in Norzagaray town.

Maria’s son, Raymund, admitted to the crime and said that he had repeatedly hit the victim with a piece of wood.

The National Bureau of Investigation has arrested the suspect and he is facing charges for parricide.

Maria’s body was covered in a plastic bag, a gift wrapper, and two blankets. She was positively identified by her relatives and her autopsy results showed that she suffered from blunt traumatic injury on her head.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw Raymund dragging a big box before he went into hiding.

Raymund said that he and his mother had an argument before he killed her. He said his relationship with his mother deteriorated after losing their car to a scam which was their source of income.