LOOK: Sheikh Hamdan shares first picture of newborn son with Sheikh Mohammed

Courtesy: Sheikh Hamdan/Instagram

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum posted on Instagram the first photo of his newborn son, Mohammed, being held by his father His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan wrote in his caption, “May Allah protect them💙💙…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The first slide shows Sheikh Hamdan’s son resting on Sheikh Mohammed’s lap. Meanwhile, the next slide shows Sheikh Hamdan cradling Mohammed.

Mohammed is the third child of Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Shaikha bint Saeed. They were married in May 2019 and had twins — his first son Rashid and daughter Shaikha — on May 20, 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan regularly posts milestones of his life on his social media accounts, with over 15.4 million followers on Instagram.

