Rescuers brought down remains of Cessna plane crash victims from Sierra Madre

Three days after the retrieval operations started, the remains of the passengers and the pilot of the Cessna plane that crashed in Isabela have been successfully brought down from the wreckage site in Sierra Madre.

The rescuers transported the remains of all six victims to the nearby Dimapnat Village in Divalacan, according to a report from GMA on Sunday evening.

A team will then fly out the remains via helicopter to Cauayan City Airport on Monday, where the Cessna plane took off and was reported missing on January 24, and where relatives are currently awaiting.

The plane took off from Cauayan Airport at 2:15PM on January 24 and was bound to the town of Maconacon. The pilot last communicated with air traffic controllers at around 2:19 p.m. in Naguilian.

The retrieval team found the wreckage site and started to proceed on Thursday, March 9, but it was only reached on the morning of March 11, Saturday due to unfavorable weather.