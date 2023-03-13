NewsTFT News

Rescuers brought down remains of Cessna plane crash victims from Sierra Madre

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera39 mins ago

Courtesy: 5ID Startroopers, Philippine Army/Facebook

Three days after the retrieval operations started, the remains of the passengers and the pilot of the Cessna plane that crashed in Isabela have been successfully brought down from the wreckage site in Sierra Madre.

The rescuers transported the remains of all six victims to the nearby Dimapnat Village in Divalacan, according to a report from GMA on Sunday evening.

A team will then fly out the remains via helicopter to Cauayan City Airport on Monday, where the Cessna plane took off and was reported missing on January 24, and where relatives are currently awaiting.

The plane took off from Cauayan Airport at 2:15PM on January 24 and was bound to the town of Maconacon. The pilot last communicated with air traffic controllers at around 2:19 p.m. in Naguilian.

The retrieval team found the wreckage site and started to proceed on Thursday, March 9, but it was only reached on the morning of March 11, Saturday due to unfavorable weather.

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera39 mins ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a former News Correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines where she covered local government events and projects. She also produced video testimonials of government officials, business owners, and residents highlighting the government's initiatives. She moved to Dubai in 2018 and saw the world in a different light, gaining experiences in different fields such as Finance and Healthcare. She had to gain a diverse experience before having the chance to go back to do what she loves — telling significant stories. She now embraces this chance of a lifetime to make people really see stories of the world that matter. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

house of rep

House to start probe into PNP escorts disappearance on Degamo’s slain

4 mins ago
al shindagha 1

RTA awards contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

51 mins ago
visa video call

Dubai visa video call service conducts successful first phase with more than 250,000 calls received

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 13T095956.217

Watch: Dubai Police shares video on how to deal with anonymous phone messages

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button