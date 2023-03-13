Paraluman Beyond Beauty: bridging the digital divide between technology and humanity

In celebration of this year’s International Women’s Month, the Philippines Partnership Circle (PhilPaC) held the second edition of “Paraluman: Beyond Beauty” on March 11, 2023 at the Millenium Place Hotel. Anchored by the theme “Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,” the event was held under the patronage of the Philippine Embassy in UAE and led by Founding President Marlene Murphy.

Esteemed guests and speakers from different disciplines were gathered to promote awareness on the latest advancements in technology and how everyone can cope up with its ever-changing developments. Insightful discussions were shared among a multicultural panel and international women leaders, all to support one common goal: to empower women.

In attendance were Honorable Renato N. Dueñas, Jr., Consul General of the Philippine Consulate Dubai; H. E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Ambassador of the Philippine Embassy in the UAE; Dr. Engr Suaad Al Shamsi, the First Emirati Woman Aircraft Engineer; Dr. Maya Al Hawary, the First Emirati Woman PHD Scholar; Dr. Loretta Sanders, Counsellor & Motivational Coach for “Your Vision in Motion”; and Mr. Glenn Nobbs, General Manager of the Millenium Place Hotel.

Ambassador Ver said in his video message, “The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and I, the ambassador, am proud that the Philippine Partnership Circle continues to help define women empowerment in this day and age. We are pleased that PhilPac, under the leadership of Ms. Marlene Murphy, has once again led the charge this year in promoting women empowerment with the concept of the Paraluman — where the diversity, inclusivity, and leadership of women, regardless of age or race, is celebrated.”

“It’s my sincere hope that the Filipino community will continue to encourage, support, and highlight such truly laudable efforts, for these shine a light to the fact that for the Philippines, these are not mere concepts, but we have dynamic examples that we can share with a wider community here in the UAE,” he added.

Consul General Dueñas also applaudes the Paraluman women empowerment initiative under the leadership of Ms. Murphy, the founding President of PhilPaC. PhilPaC mission is focused on building cultural linkages through meaningful collaborations with the private and public sectors and international communities, that are people-centered and geared towards strengthening cultural cooperation.

Among the panellists and moderators include Christopher Quet, Founder of VVerse Company; Vesa Kivinen, Artist & Founder of VESA Digital LLC; Pekka Kelkka, Blockchain & Crypto Advisor of True Advantage Consulting – Finland; Anita Kalergis, Founder & CEO of Ipsum Consulting; Ana Quintero Solana, CEO & Founder of Innovation Forest; Donessa Arbas, CEO & Founder of Donessa Arbas Academy for Leadership & Excellence; and Ms. July Avila.

Adding to the list are the following changemakers in their respectful fields: Paddy Kennedy, Founder & CEO of Principal Kennedy Communication Studio – International; Matilyn Bagnu; Sadika Kebbi, Founder & CEO of Kun Consultancy; Joyceelyn Hapinat, CEO of Filipino Academy Dubai; Dr. Fatima Beena, Faculty & Programme Lead of De Montfort University Dubai; and Lady Elizabeth Kelly, Founder & CEO of Lady Elizabeth Kelly & Co.

They shared series of talks about women’s opportunities and roles in various areas such as: metaverse, art, business, technology, and education, and how their contributions matter in discovering their true self-worth.

The evening was made extra special with a musical performance from the Dubai Vocal Ensemble, with emcees including Wandalyn Tan Calupig, Lead Coach and Trainer of Caltan Training and Consultancy LLC, and Babylyn Buchan, Founder & Managing Partner of The Cultured Group LLC. Mr. Alvin Pancito also graced the stage and sang the Filipino song “Paraluman,” inspiring the theme of the occasion.

Ms. Marlene Murphy, president of PhilPaC, organized the event in such a way that all the attendees feel they are on the same level, that whether you are a woman who encourages others or you are someone who still needs encouragement, you will receive equal empowerment by the end of the event.

“PARALUMAN should represent who are as Filipinas — powerful, beautiful, and with a heart of gold. You can be powerful, but you have the greatest power if you’re able to transform or influence other people,” Murphy said.

Aside from women empowerment, one of the main purposes of the event is to humanize technology. Murphy said that technology has an emotional connection, and that you should be able to enjoy it before you can admire it and use it. Especially in this country which moves quickly with technology, every woman should have the opportunity to step up their game in tech.

For Murphy, women empowerment should not just be a one-time event, but it should be celebrated every day. “Real women empowerment cannot be seen in discussions and forums, but it is measured by actual results. It is having a goal, knowing what you want, and actioning it in a way there is a result. And if you can go beyond that, by inspiring other people, the greater the power is,” added Murphy.

Special members of the Filipino community were celebrated at the Paraluman event for their hard work and dedication to their jobs and families back home in the Philippines.

The first edition of the “Paraluman: Beyond Beauty Women Empowerment” was launched in March 2021 in the Bangkota Philippine Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020, during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai. It continues to promote women empowerment for the Filipinas in the UAE, allowing each woman to break out of their shell and help them realize their true potential.