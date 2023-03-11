NewsTFT News

Watch: Abu Dhabi Police broadcast footages of pedestrian crossing accidents

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, released a video on its social media platforms showing the dangers of pedestrians crossing the road in non-designated areas.

The video shows a man hurriedly walking a busy road, at a roundabout. Just as he is about to reach the other side of the road, after crossing two lanes of the three-track road, a vehicle collides with him.

In another instance in the clip, two men are seen jaywalking on a busy road before they are hit by a pick-up truck.

The Directorate of Traffic and Pedestrian Patrols warned of the danger of random road crossings, which are one of the main reasons for run-and-run accidents, and urged pedestrians to abide by the proper road crossing rules and ensure that the street is free of vehicles.

Residents have been urged to avoid jaywalking and not to cross the road at undesignated spots. They have been advised to use footbridges and zebra crossings for their own safety.

Meanwhile, drivers are also urged to pay attention to pedestrian crossing on roads and commit to speed reduction assuring that pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between pedestrians themselves and drivers on the roads.

