Remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela recovered

Two days after the wreckage was located, the remains of six victims of the Cessna 206 plane crash in Barangay Ditarum in Divilacan, Isabela have been retrieved today.

The Isabela Incident Management Team (IMT) said that the retrieval team arrived at the crash site around 8 AM after facing slippery terrain and amid unfavorable weather.

The IMT mentioned that the remains of the pilot and the five passengers will be placed in large plastic bags and then into cadaver bags. The bodies will then be carried down the mountain and to Divilacan proper as soon as possible.

The crash site, tagged as “Site Delta,” is in a mountainous and forested part of the Divilacan town about 30 kilometers from the bay and within the 20-kilometer radius of Maconacon community airport.

“Difficult terrain and the area’s thick jungle are contributing to the difficulty of retrieving the bodies which may take days,” the Philippine Army said in a statement.

Cessna C206 plane RPC 1174 took off from Cauayan Airport in Isabela at 2:15PM on January 24. The plane was bound to the town of Maconacon.

The pilot last communicated with air traffic controllers at around 2:19 p.m. in Naguilian.

