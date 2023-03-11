PCG seeks help from US to address Mindoro oil spill

The Philippine Coast Guard has formalized its request for help to the United States to seek assistance in containing and cleaning up the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

“I’ve sent a letter to the Embassy of the United States… na nangangailangan tayo ng tulong,” PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said in a press conference.

Abu said the letter was generic and indicated that the Philippines is ready to accept any form of help on the oil spill situation.

“Kung ano ang tulong na ibibigay nila, response equipment… everything. Kung ano ang sa aabot ng kanilang kakayahan na maibibigay sa atin. They know it kung ano ang ating kailangan sa panahon na ito,” the PCG chief said.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources previously eyed to tap the troops participating in the PH-US joint balikatan exercises to help with the clean up.

President Bongbong Marcos said that he hopes the clean up will be finished in one month.

“Four months na tapusin ang clean up operation,” Abu said, noting the directive of the President.

We are doing everything to address this the soonest possible time. Have it contained, cleaned up at the soonest possible time,” he added.