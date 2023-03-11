Dubai is the world’s cleanest and safest city, says Sheikh Mohammed

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on a tweet on Friday that Dubai remains to be the cleanest city in the world.

According to the Global Power City Index (GPCI) issued by Japan’s Mori Memorial Foundation, Dubai has maintained its number one rank as the cleanest city in the world for three consecutive years.

دبي المدينة الأنظف في العالم حسب مؤشر قوة المدن العالمية الذي تصدره منظمة موري ميموريال في اليابان لآخر ٣ أعوام .

النظافة حضارة .. النظافة ثقافة .. النظافة من الإيمان .. دبي المدينة الآمن عالمياً .. والأنظف عالمياً .. والأجمل بإذن الله.. لنحافظ عليها آمنة مستقرة مزدهرة .. pic.twitter.com/2I1VcMfOeg — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 10, 2023

“Cleanliness is a civilization. Cleanliness is a culture. Cleanliness is part of faith. Dubai is the safest city in the world, the cleanest in the world, and the most beautiful. God willing, let us keep it safe, stable, and prosperous,” he said in his tweet.

The Global Power City Index (GPCI) evaluates and ranks the major cities of the world according to their “magnetism,” or their comprehensive power to attract people, capital, and enterprises from around the world.

It does so through measuring 6 functions—Economy, Research and Development, Cultural Interaction, Livability, Environment, and Accessibility—providing a multidimensional ranking.