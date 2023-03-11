NewsTFT News

DMW, DSWD sign MOA on release of P10,000 aid to Saudi claimants

Courtesy: Department of Migrant Workers/Facebook

A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed today by Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople and Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian which provides P10,000 as financial aid for each worker seeking unpaid wages from several Saudi construction companies that declared bankruptcy from 2015 to 2019.

The financial aid is a joint undertaking between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Secretary Ople said that they will release the humanitarian assistance within the next two weeks with DMW-OWWA leading the distribution efforts.

It was also mentioned that the DSWD will take part in the assistance of OFW children left under the guardianship of next of kin or household members other than the actual parents, in light of the recent tragedy befalling OFW Virginia dela Pena’s children.

“Bagamat yung development side o yung pag-aruga sa mga migrant workers natin ay nasa Department of Migrant Workers o DMW, kami sa DSWD, susuporta kami dahil may mga programa rin kami para sa mga pamilya ng mga OFWs natin na nandito sa Pilipinas or yung mga pabalik pa lang,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Under the agreement, DMW-OWWA and DSWD will provide P5,000 each, or a total of P10,000, for each of the estimated 10,000 workers with pending claims for unpaid wages.

A total of P100 million has been set aside for the financial aid, with each department providing P50 million.

On DSWD’s part, the agreement covers the implementation of its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Program in partnership with the OWWA.
The DSWD shall also provide technical assistance to the OWWA to ensure the smooth implementation of the financial aid program.
Meanwhile, OWWA shall create an electronic or digital portal that will allow the intended OFW beneficiaries to register and avail of the assistance package.

