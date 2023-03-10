RTA distributes cash prizes, gifts to riders to raise awareness on road safety

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced an array of fresh initiatives in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and traffic departments across the UAE, to mark the Unified Gulf Traffic Week (March 6-12, 2023) held under the theme “Your Life is a Trust.”

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, mentioned that the initiatives are targeting different groups such as children, students, cyclists, scooter riders, and individuals who have been injured in traffic accidents, as well as the public.

“The agency participated in a special stand within the Ministry of Interior’s pavilion at Global Village, along with traffic departments in the UAE. The focus of RTA was to raise awareness about traffic safety requirements for bike and e-scooter users, and stress the importance of fastening seat belts and pedestrian safety,” Bin Adai said.

The “Golden Rules for Generational Safety” initiative was also launched, in collaboration with Tristar at the Zayed Education Complex in Al Barsha.

Bin Adai said that, “The campaign aims to raise awareness of more than 100,000 first and second-cycle students in Dubai schools regarding school safety guidelines via e-mail. Furthermore, approximately 10,000 students were directly targeted by deploying mobile traffic villages at schools. The initiative also involved the distribution of innovative gifts and educational brochures accompanied by scientific questionnaires to measure students’ awareness and knowledge trends.”

Also part of the initiative, the RTA, in collaboration with Dubai Police, distributed a total of Dh20,000 to 20 exemplary drivers and users of bikes and e-scooters over two consecutive days at various locations, aiming to honor the users of bicycles and e-scooters.

The Traffic and Roads Agency also arranged for high school students to visit traffic accident victims at Rashid Hospital in Dubai to raise awareness about the risks associated with traffic accidents and their impact on road users’ lives.

Additionally, other awareness activities were also conducted which included the following: educational lectures for mothers on child seat safety at some Hospitals and Malls in Dubai, distribution of Salama magazine at the RTA’s stand in the Global Village, as well as an introduction of the In-Safe Hands service for children and women offered by the Dubai Taxi Corporation.