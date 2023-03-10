Filipino and Lebanese Mahzooz winners share their stories of positive change made possible by their winnings

Mahzooz, the UAE’s favourite weekly draw with the highest and most frequent payout, has yet again made dreams come true for Samuel from the Philippines and Albert from Lebanon, who won in the guaranteed raffle of the 118th Super Saturday draws. Samuel and Albert shared their experiences and talked about how their lives will be changed.

Samuel, a 25-year-old F&B Manager for a seafood restaurant and a newbie in Dubai, discovered Mahzooz a year ago on the recommendation of his cousin who has already won AED 100,000. Samuel, an ardent Mahzooz fan who participates every week without fail, finds the draw’s concept simple and appealing. Winning AED 100,000, he intends to donate a portion of his winnings to charitable causes, expand his business back home in the Philippines, and save the remainder for his future. Having had the good fortune to win similar draws back home, Samuel can often be found in his spare time writing out combinations for winning Mahzooz’s most coveted grand prize and dreaming of becoming a millionaire one day.

Albert, a 48-year-old Lebanese expat and father of two who has been living in the UAE for ten years, received an unexpected gift when he checked his email over the weekend, revealing that he is one of the raffle draw winners of the 118th Mahzooz Super Saturday draws, winning AED 100,000. The car salesman discovered Mahzooz recently and was pleasantly surprised by how engaging and simple the concept was, with only his fifth entry resulting in a win. He intends to donate the winnings to charity.

The 118th Super Saturday draws also saw as many as 22 participants match four out of five numbers and share the second prize of AED 1,000,000, securing AED 45,454 each. 1360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of AED 350 each. Mahzooz remains synonymous with opportunities and victories, providing its winners with contentment and hope for a better life.

Mahzooz has recently announced an excitingly sweeping change to its prize structure and unveiled that it will be crowning a GUARANTEED MILLIONAIRE every week starting Saturday 11 March 2023. Additionally, and most importantly, Mahzooz has made its top prize a whooping AED 20,000,000.

The rules of participation remain the same and will now be exclusively offered through the Saturday draw, held live at 9.00pm. For only AED 35, participants can buy a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly Mahzooz draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of AED 20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.