Distinctly Rockwell: Amenities that define its success

Rockwell Land, one of the top premiere land developers in the Philippines, is known to provide affordable premium experience through its living spaces and communities. This includes residential properties, ready for move-in residential developments, blended communities, offices, retail, hotel, and leisure clubs.

Though these projects differ in design, size, and functionality, they all have one thing in common: the amenities that make Rockwell Land distinct.

Most of the amenities of Rockwell Land’s properties include a swimming pool, jogging path, clubhouse, function room, gym, retail row, multi-purpose court, and garden, among many. These top features play a big role on convincing buyers to acquire a property.

But beyond those tangible features, what really makes them close the deal is Rockwell Land’s amenities which commits to ensuring a worthwhile stay for the owners of their properties.

Top of the line safety and security

Rockwell Land’s properties are patrolled by guards who are often visible to respond to any emergency. Homeowners can live comfortably knowing that the grounds are always safe and comfortable. Estate security and personnel are trained as emergency reaction teams to quickly respond to urgent situations, with basic life support as trained by the Philippine National Red Cross.

In addition to internal security mobilization, there is also seamless synchronicity with local city government, emergency, police, and rescue units for quick response and efficient emergency management of incidents.

All properties also have 100% backup power to ensure that none of the essential services for their residents will be stopped, especially during emergencies.

Personal frontliners

Rockwell Land’s team goes beyond their job descriptions and normal day-to-day tasks. Especially during the pandemic, the team provided the biggest help and support during those trying times. They were the brains who planned and executed the new protocols and how the residents should navigate their way through the pandemic.

Digital property viewing

In this age where everything is instant and digital, it is very beneficial for potential buyers to have an easy access to view properties online. Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) also benefit highly from this, as they can visit Rockwell Land’s website to learn about their properties wherever they are in the world.

Customer service and resale assistance

Rockwell Land highly values nurturing relationships and creating an unforgettable experience worth sharing to others. With this, all their platforms come with personalized customer service, from the sale of the unit, turnover, and maintenance.

In addition, there are teams dedicated to Secondary Sales and Leasing, which make it easier for OFWs to manage their properties in the Philippines while they work abroad.

These features make Rockwell Land a reputable land developer in the country, giving their homeowners the chance of a perfect stay in their properties.