Ramadan 2023: Iftar cannons to be heard for the first time at Expo City Dubai

In cooperation with the Dubai Police, the Expo City Dubai receives the Iftar Cannon, which is an annual tradition that has become one of the highlights of the holy month.

It was announced on Wednesday that the cannons will be heard for the first time at Expo City Dubai.

“Experience the magic of Ramadan at Expo City Dubai! Join us as we host the iconic Iftar Cannon with @DubaiPoliceHQ. This beloved tradition has become a must-see landmark during the holy month,” Expo City Dubai said on a tweet.

They also shared a short video which shows the cannon placed in front of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza. Four officers are present at each firing as per protocol – one passes a blank cartridge and the other loads it while two officers are at the back to serve as guardians of the cannon.

One shot is fired to mark the end of daily fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Two shots are also fired to announce the start of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.

It has been a tradition in the country to fire Iftar cannons since the 1960s. Last year, the Dubai Police fired a single shot from 11 locations during the holy month. The firing of cannons also took place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.

With a sound range of 170 decibels, the firing of Ramadan canons can be heard as far as 10 km away.