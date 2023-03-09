NewsTFT News

House Speaker wants to fire all NAIA screeners

House Speaker Martin Romualdez wants the Transportation Department to fire all the personnel from the Office Transportation Security (OTS) for causing international embarrassment to the country.

“It’s very embarrassing, alarming, and it really makes you furious. How can we even entice foreign tourists to our shores if no less than our airport personnel keep on victimizing them?” Romualdez said in a statement.

“Attracting tourists should be a priority, and an incident such as this does not help us in encouraging visitors to our country,” he added

Romualdez said that he met with house leaders and officials of DOTr to discuss the incident.

Romualdez added that he will recommend to Transportation chief Jaime Bautista the “replacement of all OTS personnel at the airport with honest and professional ones.”

“It sounds a bit extreme, but circumstances call for extreme measures. If government personnel commit criminal acts against foreign visitors the minute they land at the airport, it says a lot about our country, so it needs to be addressed sternly,” he said.

Romualdez said that screening of applicants for OTS should undergo scrutiny including good service record.

